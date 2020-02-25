Gilma H. Ramirez

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alejandro in 2018, a stillborn son in 1959 and a grandson, James Ramirez in 1997. Gilma will also forever be remembered by her remaining brother, Severo Hinojosa, Jr. (Gloria) of Spring, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, Gilma moved to California with her husband and young family in 1956. They established their first home in Huron in 1962. Being a homemaker, she devoted herself to the care of her family. She gave of her time by volunteering with the Huron Elementary School PTA, other school activities and St. Francis Cabrini Church's annual fundraisers. As her children grew and became more self-sufficient, she became employed by the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District where she worked for 13 years with Food Services at the Huron School.