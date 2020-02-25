Gilma H. Ramirez
March 29, 1933 – February 19, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Gilma Ramirez announces her passing on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 86.
Gilma will be lovingly remembered by her children, Irma Fennell (Rick) of Lake Elsinore, CA, Thelma Trevino (Leo) of Coalinga, CA, Rene Ramirez (Elizabeth) of Coalinga, CA and Rudy Ramirez (Jessica) of San Antonio, TX, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alejandro in 2018, a stillborn son in 1959 and a grandson, James Ramirez in 1997. Gilma will also forever be remembered by her remaining brother, Severo Hinojosa, Jr. (Gloria) of Spring, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, Gilma moved to California with her husband and young family in 1956. They established their first home in Huron in 1962. Being a homemaker, she devoted herself to the care of her family. She gave of her time by volunteering with the Huron Elementary School PTA, other school activities and St. Francis Cabrini Church's annual fundraisers. As her children grew and became more self-sufficient, she became employed by the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District where she worked for 13 years with Food Services at the Huron School.
As a longtime resident of Huron, she and her husband established several small businesses before finalizing their retirement and moving to Coalinga to be closer to family in 1995.
Gilma suffered from severe dementia in her final years and was in assisted living after the passing of her husband.
Gilma will always be remembered for her generous heart, her kindness and her devotion to family, church and community.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford and a Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Prince of Apostles Catholic Church; 870 N. Lemoore Ave with Burial following at Lemoore Cemetery; 1441 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Gilma's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
