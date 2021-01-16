Gilbert Rodriguez Jr. (77) passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1943. He immigrated as a toddler with his family to The United States, where they worked the fields of Texas. and soon migrated to work the fields of Kingsburg. Growing up Gilbert became an avid Horseman and a love for saddles and tackle. After attending Kingsburg High school Gilbert found his calling when a special man named Wilbur Shannon hired Gilbert and trained him in the automotive industry for his future business of rebuilding automatic transmissions., However that was put on hold as he was drafted to the army during the Vietnam War where he served in the Motor Pool.
Gilbert left the military with the rank of Spec 5. When Gilbert returned home he continued his career and expanded his horizons and opened a Full Service gas station. In 1967 he met his Sweetheart at The Rainbow Ball Room.
In 1968 He was married to Evangelina (Lina) Rodriguez and moved to Selma where he started a family and raised 3 boys and opened a Automotive service station on Golden State The Bugs Bunny painted on the building still stands today.
In 1977 he moved down the street to open Gilberts Automatic Transmission and prospered for 40 years in Selma, Ca. In his early years of Gilbert Transmissions he would do a bicycle drive where he and His loyal employee of 35 years Frank Escamilla would rebuild bikes and hand them out for Christmas. In 1984 Gilbert became a Naturalized Citizen. Gilbert had the honor of being awarded Selma's Citizen of the Year 1990.
He was a proud member of the Kiwanis club and served with other community service organizations. Gilbert believed in giving back and provided Scholarships to College bound kids from Selma. He looked forward every year to storing the golf carts at his shop for The Selma Band Festival. His favorite saying was A “Man's got do What a Man's got to do” and “Expect the Unexpected” Gilbert loved going to Tachi Palace Casino and driving his car. Gilbert was a loving caring fun kind of a guy and a smile that brighten a room. He is survived by his 3 Sons, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and 9 Siblings. To the many customers of Gilberts Automatic Transmission Center, The family would like to Thank You for all your years of Support and Patronage. He will be buried in Selma near his wife of 44 years#44 years
