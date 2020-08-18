Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
August 30, 1943 July 28, 2020
On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely departure from this world. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Gilbert was born on August 30, 1943, in Hanford, CA, to Manuel and Mary Bettencourt, Jr. Gilberts life was farming. From an early age he would play farm with his brother by watching what his father was doing. As soon as he stepped off the school bus, he was in the tractor seat with his father. In grade school he participated in 4-H showing animals and was a member of the Hanford High School FFA state champion milk judging team.
At the age of 18, Gilbert became foreman of 3,000-acre Manzanillo Ranch, while still farming with his father at their home on the Tulare-Kings county line. At 23, Gilbert was featured in the January 1967 Kings Kern Farmer. He was passionate about farming and always gave a hundred and ten percent. He continued to lead Manzanillo Ranch through its many changes throughout the years until his retirement in 2010. To this day, he continued to farm with his brother and nephew at his childhood home.
Gilbert was a wise, kind and loving man, and was always willing to help others. He volunteered with the United Way of Tulare County at the annual Tulare farm show, the Cabrillo Club, St. Ritas Catholic Church/Knights of Columbus and Lucio America fish fry.
Gilbert took great pride in his home and yard, and most recently his orchard of Cara Cara navel oranges. But his proudest and greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildrens sporting events. He loved get-togethers and was overjoyed when family was around. There will be a million reasons we will miss him, but mostly it will be his smile and big hugs. We can honor his legacy in living by his example of work hard, support family and, most importantly, live with humility.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Mary Bettencourt, Jr. He was survived by his wife of 32 years, Alice, who passed two days later. He is survived by his children Rolland Bettencourt and wife Carol, Rebecca Tamayo and husband Tom, Randy Spoelstra and wife Michelle, Craig Spoelstra and wife Beth, sister Patsy Scialo, brother Gerald Bettencourt, sister-in-law Linda Thompson and husband Dan, brother-in-law Anthony Bravo and wife Karen, grandchildren Joshua and Jordan Bettencourt, Lauren Halog and husband Jericho, Candice Brown and husband Michael, Brice, Ryan, Maggie, Grace and Gabriella Spoelstra, Kelsie Tamayo, Sarah Perkins and husband, Ashley Esquivel and husband Demetrius, Thomas Tamayo, Jr. and his wife Katrina, great-grandchildren Ezra, Micah, Emma, Maddix, Maverick, Isaac, Isla, Sosie, Chaz and Tripp, niece and goddaughter Terri Martella and husband Richard, nieces Shannon Bettencourt, Shannon Bravo, and Sara Palmer and husband Jason, nephews Vincent Scialo and wife Kristi, and Michael Bettencourt, great-nephews Blake and Colin and great-nieces Chloe and Danica.
Private graveside services are planned. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the following charities Gilbert supported, the Glut1 Deficiency Foundation at www.g1dfoundation.org, the Exeter Police Department K9 Unit or local youth sports team.
Family and Friends are invited to view Gilberts legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.