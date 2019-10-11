Gertrude Dora Stewart
June 26, 1933-September 17, 2019
Mrs. Gertrude Dora Stewart, 86, of Lemoore, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Gertrude was born June 26, 1933, the fourth child of Margaret and William McMillan. After graduating from North East Maryland High School in 1951, she worked a few jobs before joining the Air Force in 1952. Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, Gertrude was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, where she met and married Douglas Stewart. Doug and Gert raised three children, Scot, Brian and Janet and traveled coast to coast as a Navy family. After 50 years together, celebrating the same birth date, Doug lost his battle with mesothelioma and died September 14, 2003. Gert was also preceded in death by her daughter Janet in June of 2017. She is survived by her two sons, Scot and Brian; her two granddaughters Laura J. Lee Mideiros and Victoria Jones; and two great grandsons.
Until her health made it impossible, Gert devoted her life to the community. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but she was also a devoted volunteer. The list of places Gert contributed her time to reads like a phonebook and includes: The American Cancer Society, Armona Thrift Shop, BPW International, Boy Scouts of America, Castle Thrift Store, Central California Blood Center, Clark Center in Hanford, Fleet Reserve Association, Girl Scouts of America, Hanford Carnegie Museum, Hanford Carousel, Kings Street Rodders, Lemoore Christian Aide, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), The Red Cross, Volunteers in Policing (VIPs Lemoore 2000-2017), and the YMCA.
Gert was honored many times for her humanitarian work, always humbly saying, she did it simply because she could. Gert was one of the first female certified weight-lifting instructors in Kings County and led classes at the YMCA for more than 30 years. She was the Thrift Shop Lead for the NMCRS at Lemoore Naval Air Station for 24 years, volunteering a documented total of 55,687 hours. She also crocheted and donated 257 blankets to the society. In 2014, Gert was honored as Policing Volunteer of the Year in Lemoore and in 2016 she received the Mrs. Grace Glenwood Higginson Lifetime Achievement Award from the NMCRS. Since the society's inception in 1904, only 15 awards were given, Gert being the 16th recipient of its highest honor:
“Mrs. Stewart's loyalty, compassion and unswerving dedication to the greater Navy and Marine Corps family is simply unrivaled, and embodies the true spirit and intent of the Mrs. Grace Glenwood Higginson Lifetime Achievement Award.” – Steve Abbot, Admiral, U.S. Navy (Retired), President of the NMCRS.
Gert's final wishes were specific and did not include a memorial. She probably would have said this obituary was “too much.” Gert was a wonderful, unpretentious woman and her family will miss her and think of her every day. She was well known for her seasonal decorations, like New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Graduation, Independence Day, Back to School, Halloween, Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas; if you enjoyed them, you are probably going to miss her too. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the NMCRS (822 Hancock Circle Lemoore, Ca. 93245-2000 or www.nmcrs.org) or the charity of your choice.
