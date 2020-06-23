Gerald Wayne Gustafson
January 28, 1958-June 11, 2020
Gerald Wayne Gustafson, 62, of Mansfield, Arkansas passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 28, 1958 in Fresno, California to Lynn and Joyce Gustafson , raised in Kingsburg, California before moving to Arkansas in 1983.
Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield, Arkansas. At his request, no funeral services will be held.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Gustafson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.