Gerald Wayne Gustafson

January 28, 1958-June 11, 2020

Gerald Wayne Gustafson, 62, of Mansfield, Arkansas passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 28, 1958 in Fresno, California to Lynn and Joyce Gustafson , raised in Kingsburg, California before moving to Arkansas in 1983.

Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield, Arkansas. At his request, no funeral services will be held.

