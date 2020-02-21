Gerald Lee Houston

January 30, 1944-February 14, 2020

Gerald Lee Houston, known as Jerry to all, passed away on Friday February 14th, 2020 following a lengthy illness with his family at his side. He was 76.

Jerry was born January 30, 1944 in Hanford, California to loving parents Wilton and Lucille Houston.

He was raised and educated in Hanford, California, graduating from Hanford High School in 1962 and from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Jerry served in the United States Army Reserve for 25 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant E-8.

He worked for Johanson and Thomas Machine Shop in Visalia for 29 years.

Jerry and his wife Diane loved traveling to coastal area, especially Kauai and Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed playing golf and loved his Rams. Jerry loved his Bassett Hounds, Wendy, Lady, Bentley and Walter and Chips their Dalmatian

He is survived by his loving wife Diane of 51 years; his daughter Jennifer; his sons Brian and wife Grace and Bradley and wife Trina; brother Ronald Houston and wife Sandy; three grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan and Zachary and one great grandson Bentley.

At his request, no services will be held.