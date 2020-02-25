Gerald D. Cardoza
September 18, 1935 - February 22, 2020
Gerald D. Cardoza, age 84, passed away peacefully with family at his side, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Quail Park Memory Home in Visalia.
He was born September 18, 1935 in Arroyo Grande, CA to John and Anna Cardoza. He was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Fredrick Cardoza.
Jerry graduated from Hanford High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart Rita Cardoza (Costa) in 1956. The two would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this summer. The young couple resided in Petaluma, CA while Jerry served in the military for four years and then returned to Hanford to settle into their lives.
Throughout his life, Jerry enjoyed music. He was an accomplished musician and singer who performed locally in the valley as well as cross country in his early years. The first band he performed with while still in high school, was known as the “Desert Stars.” After a few years of growing success, he formed his own band, and most people came to know him as “Jerry D. and The Country Men.” His passion was country music, and he and his band played for many events over the years. He loved singing and performing throughout the valley, and always spoke highly of the many wonderful people he met through his music. During the fifty-year span of his music career Jerry became a living catalog of country music songs from his era and had the ability to recall the lyrics and melody of almost any song requested.
Jerry was employed for 32 years at Armstrong Rubber Co., which later became Pirelli Tire, before he retired in 1994. During retirement, he and Rita spent their time golfing with friends and enjoying the Central Coast. He especially loved his daily walks in Pismo when he was there during the summer months. Jerry was proud of his Portuguese heritage, and fondly embraced the family traditions and foods that his mother had passed down from Pico and the Azores Islands.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Rita; his two daughters, Terri Lemos (Dennis), and Cathy Sawyer (Darin Sawyer, deceased), Grandchildren, Cortney Lemos-Crawford (Joe), Dustin Lemos (Ayaka), Chelsea Sawyer, Brianna Sawyer, great-grandchild, Regan Crawford, and Sister-in-law, Pam Riley (Jack) (daughter Jennifer, deceased.)
Funeral services will be held at St. Bridges Catholic Church, Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:30 am. Flowers can be sent to Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel 100 W. Bush St. Memorial donations and tributes may be given to The Alzheimer's Association.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the care givers at Quail Park Memory Residence and Sojourn Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care.
