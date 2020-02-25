Gerald D. Cardoza

Jerry graduated from Hanford High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart Rita Cardoza (Costa) in 1956. The two would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this summer. The young couple resided in Petaluma, CA while Jerry served in the military for four years and then returned to Hanford to settle into their lives.

Throughout his life, Jerry enjoyed music. He was an accomplished musician and singer who performed locally in the valley as well as cross country in his early years. The first band he performed with while still in high school, was known as the “Desert Stars.” After a few years of growing success, he formed his own band, and most people came to know him as “Jerry D. and The Country Men.” His passion was country music, and he and his band played for many events over the years. He loved singing and performing throughout the valley, and always spoke highly of the many wonderful people he met through his music. During the fifty-year span of his music career Jerry became a living catalog of country music songs from his era and had the ability to recall the lyrics and melody of almost any song requested.