Georgiana Orsaba
February 8, 1932 - August 1, 2020
February 8, 1932 - August 1, 2020
Georgiana Orsaba passed away at her home and the Lord took her hand at the age of 88 on August 1, 2020. Georgiana was born February 8, 1932 to Virginia and George Gomez in Lemoore as the oldest of seven siblings. She was married to John Orsaba, Sr. who passed away on August 11, 2015. Georgiana in her younger years loved to cook and bake for her family. She used to sew beautiful clothes for her two daughters. She continuously was working on her crossword puzzles and playing board games with her grandchildren and caregivers.
Georgiana was survived by her three children: Christine Rodriguez and husband Louie, John David Orsaba and wife Deborah, and Deborah Gregory and husband James, all from Hanford. She is also survived by her two brothers: Clarence Gomez of Klamath Falls, OR and Richard Gomez of Atascadero, two sisters: Clara Carlos of Lemoore and Nancy Rodriguez of Fresno. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends who wish can make donation in Georgianas memory to Alzheimers Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. The family would like to thank all her caregivers for the past five years. Especially Gloria, Sylvia, Pam and Nadina. Arrangements were made by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore with a private burial at Lemoore Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgiana Orsaba as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.