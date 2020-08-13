You have permission to edit this article.
February 8, 1932 - August 1, 2020

Georgiana Orsaba passed away at her home and the Lord took her hand at the age of 88 on August 1, 2020. Georgiana was born February 8, 1932 to Virginia and George Gomez in Lemoore as the oldest of seven siblings. She was married to John Orsaba, Sr. who passed away on August 11, 2015. Georgiana in her younger years loved to cook and bake for her family. She used to sew beautiful clothes for her two daughters. She continuously was working on her crossword puzzles and playing board games with her grandchildren and caregivers.

Georgiana was survived by her three children: Christine Rodriguez and husband Louie, John David Orsaba and wife Deborah, and Deborah Gregory and husband James, all from Hanford. She is also survived by her two brothers: Clarence Gomez of Klamath Falls, OR and Richard Gomez of Atascadero, two sisters: Clara Carlos of Lemoore and Nancy Rodriguez of Fresno. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends who wish can make donation in Georgianas memory to Alzheimers Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. The family would like to thank all her caregivers for the past five years. Especially Gloria, Sylvia, Pam and Nadina. Arrangements were made by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore with a private burial at Lemoore Cemetery.
