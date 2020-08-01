Georgia Ann Douma
December 13, 1933 -July 25, 2020
Georgia Ann Douma entered into heaven peacefully on July 25, 2020. She was born December 13, 1933, to Richard and Bonnie Stanfield in Williams, Oklahoma. In 1942 she moved with her family to Watsonville, California, and later met the love of her life, Henry Douma, while he was at boot camp in Ft. Ord, Monterey, California, during the Korean War. They were married May 3, 1952. After Hanks service in the Army, they settled on their farm in Hanford, California, where they raised their children.
Georgia, as a busy homemaker and mother, was active in Kings River Hardwick School PTA, served on Christian Womens Club Board, SPCA board, faithfully served in church as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, AWANA leader, and led Bible studies at the Kings County Jail. She was known for always having an open door to her home for delicious meals and coffee times with family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and playing table games (letting her grandchildren cheat) and had compassion and tremendous love for children as she and Hank opened their home for her brothers children after he and his wifes tragic death. She had a passion for telling others about her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and generously supported many charities, including Crossroads Pregnancy Center.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Douma, and her brother James Stanfield. She is survived by her children Sandra Higgins (Tom), Jackie Douma, Carol Braun, Dan Stanfield, Paul Stanfield (Vicki), Becky Stanfield and Rachael Colvin (Jeff), grandchildren Sarah Higgins McReynolds (Matt), Shannon Higgins Poti (Sal), Madelin Braun, David Stanfield (Rebekah), Nathan Stanfield (Jodie), Lauren Stanfield, Kristen Stanfield, Jared Colvin (Kayla), Megan Colvin Williams (Dan), Caleb Colvin (Connie), Ben Colvin, Danny Stanfield (Sarah), Jason Stanfield (Heather) and 15 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be at Grangeville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crossroads Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 135, Hanford, CA 93230.
Family and Friends are invited to view Georgias legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
