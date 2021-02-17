You have permission to edit this article.
George Torres
George Torres

Porterville resident George Torres, 61, died January 10 in Porterville.

George was a newspaper assistant.

Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Wasco Cemetery of Wasco.

