George (Gerhardt) Jacob Thiessen was born in Reedley, CA on May 14, 1932, the second son of Jacob and Anna Thiessen. George's parents, Germans living in Russia, had emigrated to the U.S. in 1930 after living for over a year in a refugee camp in Harbin, China. George joined older brother Jacob, and they soon welcomed siblings Elmer, Rosie, Blondina, Robert, and Pete while their father worked the fields throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley and Washington.
George attended Kings River Elementary School and Kingsburg High School, where he was a four-sport athlete. At the age of 20, George met Nelda Young through his sister Blondina, and the two fell in love. When George was drafted into the Korean War, he asked Nelda to wait for him. On his return, they married on November 29, 1954.
George trained as a dental technician in the army, but he loved working outdoors, and he soon found work with Walt Jones and Sons Farms, spending over 40 years with the family. George and Nelda raised their two children, Pamela and Stanley, on various ranches in the Kingsburg countryside and were married 66 years in November.
George was honored to serve as an elder of the Church of Christ in Selma. He loved fishing, gardening, and watching football, basketball, and baseball. George passed from this life to his reward on Saturday, April 3, 2021, where he was reunited with his beloved wife, Nelda, who passed in January of this year at the age of 83.
George is survived by daughter Pamela McGee and husband Timothy; son Stanley Thiessen; grandchildren Nicholas Thiessen and wife Megan; Kristen Terry and husband Joshua; Breana Gaytan and husband José; and Christopher Thiessen; as well as six great- grandchildren: Keely, Abigail, Elena, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Henry. His siblings Pete Thiessen and Blondina Yarbrough also mourn his passing. A graveside service was held on April 20, 2021, and a celebration of life took place on April 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations to Hinds Hospice, http://www.hindshospice.org/make-a-donation.html.
