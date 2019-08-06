George Garabedian
April 11, 1939 – July 22, 2019
George Garabedian, 80, of Selma died on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home in Fowler. A Church service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Burial to follow at Selma Cemetery District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.