George Garabedian

April 11, 1939 – July 22, 2019

George Garabedian, 80, of Selma died on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home in Fowler. A Church service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Burial to follow at Selma Cemetery District.

