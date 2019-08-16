George Allen
February 12, 1932 – August 14, 2019
George Allen went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2019.
George was born in Huntington Park, CA on February 12, 1932 to Oscar and Johnnie Allen. He was raised in El Segundo, CA with two sisters, Clisby Crook of Peoria, AZ and Wynogene McNulty (deceased) of Tehachapi, CA.
George grew up close to the LAX airport where he was able to ride his horse down to the beach. He also became a lifeguard for a time at the beach as well. He was active in swimming and water polo through high school and college. George served 2 years in the Army from 1951-1953 and was a University of California (USC) graduate.
George met his future wife, Barbara Bagley, through a mutual friend and they were married on April 1, 1960. They had a good sense of humor about getting hitched on April Fool's Day! They treasured 50 years of marriage until her death in 2010.
George began his career working for the Los Angeles County Health Department. In 1973 he studied and took an exam to become a dairy inspector. In 1974 he took a position with Tulare County and moved his wife and son to Hanford, CA. He continued to work in the milk industry throughout his career as an inspector also for Kings and Fresno Counties, as well as working as a public relations manager for Foremost Creamery in Lemoore. He retired in 1994.
The family settled on 2-1/2 acres north of town where he enjoyed playing “farmer” on the homestead. They always had a large garden of fresh vegetables, fruit trees, and nut trees galore. He had a large woodshop and was always tinkering around making improvements to the property.
George and Barbara hosted a Memorial Day Weekend get-together from his high school and college water polo years where most of team members played in the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland winning the bronze medal. They all deeply enjoyed each other's company and had a great time reminiscing about the “good old days” and eating ice cream at Superior Dairy.
George was active in his church at First Baptist Hanford where he was involved in numerous Sunday school classes, Bible studies, work days, and helping with Wednesday night dinners. George and Barbara volunteered at Camp Sugar Pine on remodeling and renovation projects. He enjoyed archery, camping, woodworking and getting together with friends and family always having something fun to do.
He is survived by three children, Rochelle Hoffman of Santa Rosa, CA; Patti Groves, husband Jim of Escondido, CA; and Steve Allen, wife Lindy of Hanford, CA. There are seven grandchildren, Jason Groves, wife Becky of Omaha, NE; Kendra (Groves) Hankins, husband Eric of Waco, TX; Jeremy Groves of Columbus, OH; Andrea (Hoffman) Bowen, husband Robert of Charlotte, NC; Nicole Searcy, husband Beau, Daniel Allen and Shae Allen all of Hanford, CA. There are also eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Keaton, and Miles Groves; Kaitlyn, Ashlyn and Gavin Hankins; along with Hailey and Kolby Searcy.
Visitation is at People's Funeral Chapel at 501 N. Douty St., Hanford on Friday, August 23rd from 5-7 p.m. and the Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hanford at 9125 13-1 Ave., Hanford on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service.
Flowers can be sent to People's Funeral Chapel and any donations can be made to First Baptist Church Hanford in memory of George Allen.
Family and Friends are invited to view George's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
