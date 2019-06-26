Genevieve Giannandrea
April 2, 1945-June 12, 2019
Genevieve “Babs” Giannandrea was born April 2, 1945 to Baptiste S. Machado and Cecelia Rocha Machado in Hanford, California and was received by God's loving arms on June 12, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, California at the age of 74.
Genevieve attended George McCann Memorial Catholic School and Packwood School. She graduated from Mt. Whitney High school in 1963. Genevieve was a faithful woman who put God first and passed her faith along to her children and grandchildren. She taught CCD (Religious Ed. classes) at the Catholic Church in Goshen for many years. She cherished the 43 years of marriage to her husband Frank Giannandrea. She loved traveling with her family as well as holiday dinners with her family around the dining room table.
Genevieve was a member of Catholic Daughters, and PFSA.
Genevieve is survived by her loving husband Frank Giannandrea, daughter Francesca (Curt) White, son Gabriel (Katelyn) Giannandrea, and her grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Christian, Luca, Emma, and Gabriel. Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia with the Rosary being recited at 5:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass is on Friday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, with burial at Visalia Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses said in memory of Genevieve. Condolences maybe after www.salseranddillard.com
