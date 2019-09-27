Genevieve Eloise Garcia
January 3, 1935 - September 24, 2019
Our beloved Genevieve Eloise Garcia returned to her Heavenly Father on September 24, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1935 to Marcos and Seferina Garcia, one of nine children, and lived in this community her entire life.
Genevieve attended elementary school in Lemoore, and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1952. After working at various jobs, she began work for Candlewick Yarns in 1973 and retired from this employment in 2001. She proudly served this employer from the day they opened the doors to the day the plant was closed. Her work ethic was above all else her greatest attribute. There was nobody who worked harder and with as much passion.
Genevieve will also be remembered for her quick wit, remarkable gardening skills, her artist talent and the unconditional love she had for her many nieces and nephews, which included two beloved godchildren, Chelsea Leal and Laura Terronez Garza.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Connie Garcia, Lupe Garcia, Raymond Garcia, Vera Sartuche and Mary Garcia. She is survived by her sister Angie Garcia of Lemoore, and her 2 brothers Andrew Garcia and Richard Garcia both of Hanford, along with the nieces and nephews she loved so much.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held for Genevieve on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Burial at the Lemoore Cemetery will follow the church services. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Donations, in her name, to the Valley Animal Haven, 990 E. D St., Lemoore, CA 93245 are welcomed.
To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
