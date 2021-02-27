You have permission to edit this article.
Gene Raineri
Gene Raineri

January 16, 1926 - February 18, 2021

Gene Raineri passed from this life on February 18, 2021 at the age of 95 in Hanford, CA. Gene was born on January 16, 1926 in Lemoore, CA and was a beloved member of this community.

He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, dutifully worked at the Safeway Milk Plant for 40 years rising to the role of Superintendent, and faithfully served as eucharistic minister and lector at Immaculate Heart in Hanford, CA and Our Lady of Fatima of in Laton, CA. His most cherished role was as a family man.

He was the devoted husband to Wanda Bingham for 66 years, father to Diane Kessler, Carolyn Klassen and Debbie Dooley, grandfather to their five boys and great grandfather to their eight children. He was also a beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin. He loved golfing and gardening. Gene Raineri will continue to serve as a true model of love and service for all who knew him and the many who loved him.

A funeral mass will be said for Gene on March 13 at 2:30 at Immaculate Heart in Hanford, CA.

