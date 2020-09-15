On August 31, 2020, Commander Gene Duain Ralston, United States Navy (Retired), departed this earth to be with his Holy Father in Heaven.
The fourth child of Winfield S. H. Ralston and Flossie Delpha Owens Ralston, Gene was born on a farm west of the city of Binger, in Caddo County, Oklahoma February 16, 1933. He grew up with the family of seven in a two-room house through the great depression and World War II.
On January 10, 1952 Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he spent thirty productive years. On May 31, 1953 he was united in marriage with his sweetheart, Ora Carolyn Shanklin. To their union was born three daughters, Carol Jean, Teresa Rae and Vicki Lynn, and one son, Alan Scott.
During the thirty-year Navy career, Gene and Carolyn lived in Kingsville, TX; Honolulu, HI; Norman, OK; Millington, TN; Oak Harbor, WN; Lemoore, CA; Monterey, CA; South Finegayan, Guam and Alexandria, VA.
Following his retirement from the Navy, Gene and Carolyn opened and operated Uncle Genes Lock Shop in Lemoore for 8 ½ years. They then went into full-time Christian service, first in Tulsa, OK and then in Woodlake, CA. After a short second retirement at age 65, Gene worked as a Realtor for three years, then as a Detention Specialist with the Kings County Sheriffs Department, and as an accountant for various Kings and Tulare County businesses.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister, leaving him the sole surviving member of his family. Due to current restrictions, services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that monetary donations be made in Genes name to the South Valley Community Church of Lemoore.
Family and Friends are invited to view Genes legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
