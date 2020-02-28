Gary Neal Anderson
September 6, 1946 – February 23, 2020
Gary Neal Anderson, 73, of Lemoore passed away February 23rd. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
800 Hanford-Armona Rd.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
