Gary Neal Anderson
0 entries

Gary Neal Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Neal Anderson

September 6, 1946 – February 23, 2020

Gary Neal Anderson, 73, of Lemoore passed away February 23rd. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
800 Hanford-Armona Rd.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News