Gary Leroy Souza
June 28, 1961 – October 30, 2019
Gary Leroy Souza was born on June 28, 1961 to Leroy and Valera Souza in Hanford, CA and he passed away on October 30, 2019. He is now at peace.
Gary grew up in Lemoore, CA where he attended school and worked on the family's Christmas tree farm. He was involved in FFA and showed animals at the county fair. After moving to Hanford, Gary worked alongside his father for years at Souza's Enterprises in Hanford making many friends in the agricultural community along the way. Gary was a hardworking man and had a passion for agriculture.
Gary is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Souza.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his mother Valera Souza, children, son Cody Souza, son Jared Souza (wife Taetum), daughter Mikayla Souza, three grandchildren, Camden and Cori Stratton and one on the way. His sisters Tanya Barros (husband Stan) of Kingsburg, Debbie Orsaba (husband John) of Hanford, also many friends in sobriety who helped him throughout the years.
A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Gary's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.