Gary Leroy Souza

June 28, 1961 – October 30, 2019

Gary Leroy Souza was born on June 28, 1961 to Leroy and Valera Souza in Hanford, CA and he passed away on October 30, 2019. He is now at peace.

Gary grew up in Lemoore, CA where he attended school and worked on the family's Christmas tree farm. He was involved in FFA and showed animals at the county fair. After moving to Hanford, Gary worked alongside his father for years at Souza's Enterprises in Hanford making many friends in the agricultural community along the way. Gary was a hardworking man and had a passion for agriculture.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Souza.

He is survived by his mother Valera Souza, children, son Cody Souza, son Jared Souza (wife Taetum), daughter Mikayla Souza, three grandchildren, Camden and Cori Stratton and one on the way. His sisters Tanya Barros (husband Stan) of Kingsburg, Debbie Orsaba (husband John) of Hanford, also many friends in sobriety who helped him throughout the years.

A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA.

Service information

Nov 13
Celebration of Gary's Life
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
11:00AM
People's Funeral Chapel
501 N. Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
