Gary Allen Cantrell
You have free articles remaining.
December 24, 1960 – March 1, 2020
Gary Allen Cantrell, 59, of Hanford, passed away on March 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11 am at First Southern Baptist Church; 1200 Whitmore St, Hanford. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Gary Cantrell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 20
Celebration of Gary's Life
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
First Southern Baptist Church
1200 Whitmore Street
Hanford, CA 93230
1200 Whitmore Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Celebration of Gary's Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.