Gary Allen Cantrell
December 24, 1960 – March 1, 2020

Gary Allen Cantrell, 59, of Hanford, passed away on March 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11 am at First Southern Baptist Church; 1200 Whitmore St, Hanford. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.

Service information

Mar 20
Celebration of Gary's Life
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
First Southern Baptist Church
1200 Whitmore Street
Hanford, CA 93230
