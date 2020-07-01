Gail Edwin Mercurio
March 3, 1974 – June 25, 2020

Gail Edwin Mercurio, 46, of Lemoore passed away June 25th. Visitation will be held  on Tuesday, July 7th from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday at 6 PM at St. Peter’s. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

 

