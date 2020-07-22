Fumi Kawano
June 13, 1929-July 2, 2020
Fumi was born on June 13, 1929 in Selma, California. She grew up and attended school in Selma and Lone Star with her sisters Mitzi, Nobie, and Sue before being sent to concentration Camps in Tule Lake, CA and Jerome, Arkansas in 1942 as a young girl. When the family returned, they settled in Kingsburg, where she excelled in basketball in a girl's league prior to graduating h igh school, then attended Reedley College.
She married Max Kawano in 1953 and they settled in Selma, where they raised their family. They worked together to farm their property and later Fumi went to work as a clerk for the California Water Service Company. She was a loyal employee until her retirement in 1991, when she began her next career as a grandmother and traveler. She was active in the Selma Japanese Mission Church and the community, enjoyed FSU and SF Giant's baseball, fishing with Max, ballroom dancing and traveling with family and friends. Fumi enjoyed being outside and walking with her dogs, tending her garden and her koi. She was her granddaughter's number 1 fan at softball, dance & cheer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max, her parents, Yoshitaro & Akiye Kira and sisters Mitzi lwamura and Sue Komoto. She is survived by her son, Colin & wife Gloria; daughter Janice & husband Hank Perry and granddaughter Dr. Kristyn Perry. She is also survived by sister Nobie Osato, aunt Eujeanne Kawasaki, many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Services were held Private
