Frederick Ellis Napier
January 25, 1932- July 25, 2019
Frederick Ellis Napier Frederick Ellis Napier, age 87, peacefully passed through the veil on 25 July 2019. He was surrounded by his family. Fred was born on 25 January 1932 to Austin Irel Napier and Helen Tonelli Napier in El Cerrito, Ca. He spent his early years in the Bay Area before moving to Kerman. He graduated from Kerman High School in 1950 and the College of the Sequoias in 1952, playing football for both schools. Later he completed a bachelor's in education from Fresno State College.
Throughout his career, Fred served in a variety of roles as an educator and school administrator. He also gave himself generously to founding and leading Christian schools. Among them, Mountain View Christian School in Fresno benefitted from Fred's service as a founding member of the board. A satellite campus of Mountain View, which met in Hanford, subsequently became Western Christian School. The last 13 years of Fred's career were spent as an adult basic education teacher at Avenal State Prison, where he delighted in helping the few who wanted to turn their lives around.
Fred gave selflessly of his time and resources throughout his life. Whether in instructing Judo at the local YMCA, distributing bibles with the Gideons, arranging scholarships through Kiwanis, conducting bible studies at the Cornerstone halfway home, gathering food for the Episcopal soup kitchen, or washing dishes at Yosemite Bible Camp, Fred worked cheerfully and tirelessly for the good of others. He was rightfully known as a talented forgiver, a man of generosity and hospitality, and a reliable servant of the Lord.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Helen Napier, his sister Kathleen Berger, and his granddaughter Denita Earl. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Meredith Trayler Napier, his children Dennis Paul Napier of Stockton, Ca, Deborah Lynn Napier of Kerman, Ca, Frederick Morris Napier of Hanford, Ca, Daniel and Karly Napier of Thessaloniki, Greece, Elise and Paul Hayes of Burbank, Ca, David and Heather Napier of Lemoore, Ca, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Monday 5 August 2019 at the Hanford Church of Christ 1596 W. Grangeville Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Episcopal Soup Kitchen Hanford or Yosemite Bible Camp c/o the Hanford Church of Christ.
