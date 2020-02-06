Freda M. McHone

November 2, 1939 – February 4, 2020

Freda Mae McHone of Hanford passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Freda was born November 2, 1939 in Paden, Oklahoma to Mont and Sevella Miller. She and her family came to California when she was a teenager, where they settled in the Selma area. She graduated from Compton High School in 1958. She met and married the love of her life,Thomas McHone in 1961, and made a home in Hanford, CA.

Freda worked for over 30 years as an Escrow Officer before retiring. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading and playing card games especially Yatzee. She was a member of Church of Christ in Hanford and she loved spending time with her Church Family.

Freda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas McHone and her daughter Lynette Lemos (Steve) of Hanford. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Jesslyn Clark (Josh) and Lauren Zimmerman (Mark) both of Hanford. Also surviving are her brothers; Monte Miller, Edward Miller, Robert, Miller, Leonard Miller, Phillip Miller all of Oklahoma and her sisters; Jane Shelton of Missouri and Elaine Speer of Hanford.

Visitation for Freda will take place on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00-11 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 19811 S. Cedar Ave, Laton, CA.

