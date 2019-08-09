Fred LeVerne Kane
August 12, 1929 – August 5, 2019
Fred LeVerne Kane was born in Cutler, California to Fred B. and Emiletta Kall Kane on August 12, 1929. He passed into eternity on August 5, 2019 in Hanford, California where he has resided with his family since 1969.
Fred retired in Hanford from the Standard Register Printing Company after more than 23 years with the company. Prior to that career he had a career with Bank of America in Dinuba and Visalia, attaining the position of Vice Branch Manager. Fred was a combat medic in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He participated in the amphibious landing at Inchon and attained the rank of corporal. After the war he returned home to Cutler and married the love of his life Ruth Cole, whom he had courted prior to the war. Fred was a 50 year member of Glad Tidings Church in Hanford, where he served as an usher, a deacon, Treasurer and a Royal Ranger Leader. He was known to carry candy with him on Sundays to give to the kids. In his retirement he was a devoted Kiwanian. He kept close to friends from church, his Orosi High School buddies, and his McDonalds Coffee Club. Fred was a devoted family man and gave the majority of his life's energy to the raising of his sons and the spoiling of his grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by both of his parents and by his beloved sister Evelyn. 15 years ago in January he lost his wife of 49 years and 11 months, Ruth. He is survived by his sons, Bradley and his wife Lori of Kingsburg, CA, Brent and his wife Gina of Clovis, CA, Bruce and his wife Rhonda of Hanford, CA. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Audrey, Amy, Merritt, Mason, Molly, and Trent. Also surviving are 8 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews, whom he held very dear.
A brief public visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 12th from 11:00 am with a Funeral Service immediately following at 11:30 am at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford, Burial with military honors will at Hanford Cemetery; 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Fred's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
