Frank Matsuoka
May 19, 1928-June 22, 2020
Frank Matsuoka passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Frank was a farmer and lived most of his life in Kingsburg. He and his wife had recently moved to Vintage Gardens Assisted Living in Fresno.Frank was raised in Kingsburg, and attended Harrison School and Kingsburg High School. Frank was the youngest of 5 siblings. Although he was small in stature, he played many sports in high school and he continued to participate in sports like bowling for many years. Frank spent time at the Gila River Internment Camp in Arizona during WWII. Frank was a Korean War Veteran and member of VFW. After his military service, he went to trade school in Los Angeles, but ultimately chose farming as his lifelong career.Frank married his wife Akiko in Japan and they were married for 55 years. Their son Ken, was born in 1968. Frank's siblings moved to southern California, but he stayed in Kingsburg to farm.He is survived by his wife, Akiko Matsuoka, and son Ken Matsuoka, grandson Cody, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Please note that Akiko has kept her phone number from Kingsburg that she has had for many years, if you would like to contact her, although her home has moved to Vintage Gardens in Fresno.
