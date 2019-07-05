Frank Manuel Pereira
May 14, 1966 – June 28, 2019
Frank Manuel Pereira passed away on Friday, June 28th . At 53 years old, he was much too young to start his heavenly life but God knew that it was time for Frank to be reunited with his father and mother in Heaven.
Frank was born on May 14, 1966 in Terceira on the Azorean Islands of Portugal. He immigrated to Hanford, CA when he was three months old. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1984. Although he was an active sports enthusiast and always wanted to play sports in high school, he was never allowed to participate due to his work commitment to the family dairy. Frank's parents were part of Leonardo & Pereira Dairy until 1978 when Joao Pereira started his own dairy on Flint Avenue. Upon Joao's untimely death in 1989, Frank took over the family operation until they sold out in 1993.
At that time, Frank was employed as an assistant for Vernal Amaro in Riverdale for several years. He also worked as a drug counselor assisting many others with their struggles with addiction up until his death.
Frank was a man of character who would give a stranger his shirt out of his back. He was an example of Christian service often helping the people that are often shunned by society. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and now rests in peace in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Joao & Leonesa Pereira.
Frank is survived by his loving sister, Ana Borba and her husband, Frank Borba, of Porterville; his nephew and godson, Frank Borba, Jr. of Porterville; his niece, Elyse Degroot, and her husband Gerred, of Tulare; his girlfriend, Michelle Stauder; his uncle and aunt, Manuel and Merces Leonardo of Hanford; his uncle and aunt, Joao and Lourdes Leonardo of Hanford; his aunt, Rosie Coelho of Hanford as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
A rosary will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Hanford with the funeral mass following the rosary. Interment will be held immediately following the mass at Calvary Cemetery.
Remembrances may be sent to any charity of the donor's choice.
