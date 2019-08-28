{{featured_button_text}}
Frank J. Cardoza

Frank J. Cardoza

September 10, 1923 – Aigust 26, 2019

Frank Joseph Cardoza, a resident of Hanford, died peacefully in his sleep at home on August 26, 2019. He was 95 years old. Frank was born in Lemoore on September 10, 1923 to Tony, Sr. and Anna J. Cardoza at their family home in the Island District. He attended San Jose Elementary School in Lemoore, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, and graduated in 1942 from Hanford High School.

Frank worked on his family dairy farm located on what today is commonly called Hidden Valley Park, also at Hanford Transfer and Storage, and then for Pirelli/Armstrong Tire for 19 years. He was also a consistent figure as a coach at several local school districts.

Although Frank lived a simple life, he spent many mornings with his friends at the local donut shops, and as a lifelong Hanford High supporter, he would often be spotted in his red jacket cheering on the Bullpups. Frank also enjoyed going out dancing with friends at several venues in the surrounding areas.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Tony, brothers Tony Cardoza, John J. Cardoza, Joe T. Cardoza, and Pete Cardoza. He is survived by his sisters, Hilda Gonsalves, Lucy Dias and her husband John Dias, brother Manuel Butch Cardoza and his wife Sharon, numerous nieces and nephews, and his canine companion Little One.

Funeral services for Frank will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford. A Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty Street, Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Avenue, Hanford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Rose Thomas McCarthy School in Hanford.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments