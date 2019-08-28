Frank J. Cardoza
September 10, 1923 – Aigust 26, 2019
Frank Joseph Cardoza, a resident of Hanford, died peacefully in his sleep at home on August 26, 2019. He was 95 years old. Frank was born in Lemoore on September 10, 1923 to Tony, Sr. and Anna J. Cardoza at their family home in the Island District. He attended San Jose Elementary School in Lemoore, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, and graduated in 1942 from Hanford High School.
Frank worked on his family dairy farm located on what today is commonly called Hidden Valley Park, also at Hanford Transfer and Storage, and then for Pirelli/Armstrong Tire for 19 years. He was also a consistent figure as a coach at several local school districts.
Although Frank lived a simple life, he spent many mornings with his friends at the local donut shops, and as a lifelong Hanford High supporter, he would often be spotted in his red jacket cheering on the Bullpups. Frank also enjoyed going out dancing with friends at several venues in the surrounding areas.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Tony, brothers Tony Cardoza, John J. Cardoza, Joe T. Cardoza, and Pete Cardoza. He is survived by his sisters, Hilda Gonsalves, Lucy Dias and her husband John Dias, brother Manuel Butch Cardoza and his wife Sharon, numerous nieces and nephews, and his canine companion Little One.
Funeral services for Frank will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford. A Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty Street, Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Avenue, Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Rose Thomas McCarthy School in Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.