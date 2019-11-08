{{featured_button_text}}

Frank F Azevedo

1944-Oct 15, 2019

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Frank Azevedo passed away Oct 15, 2019 in his home in Los Osos, Ca. after a year long battle with lung cancer. He was born in Hanford, CA, served his country in Vietnam, and worked 20 years for the Kings County fire department.

He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was an optimistic and honorable man.. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Azevedo, and 4 children, Christine (Keith) Love, Sandy Azevedo, Steve (Suzanne) Dunton, and Greg (Angela) Azevedo , his sister Sandra (Tom) Jackson, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Azevedo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments