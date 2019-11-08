Frank F Azevedo
1944-Oct 15, 2019
Frank Azevedo passed away Oct 15, 2019 in his home in Los Osos, Ca. after a year long battle with lung cancer. He was born in Hanford, CA, served his country in Vietnam, and worked 20 years for the Kings County fire department.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was an optimistic and honorable man.. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Azevedo, and 4 children, Christine (Keith) Love, Sandy Azevedo, Steve (Suzanne) Dunton, and Greg (Angela) Azevedo , his sister Sandra (Tom) Jackson, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
