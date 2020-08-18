Frank E. Delgadillo
05/14/1945 08/05/2020
Frank was born on May 14, 1945 and was called home on August 05, 2020, at age 75.
He was a butcher for 22 years before he enrolled at Reedley College to become a machinist where her retired at age 46. After retiring Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and working on several projects, as he was a jack of all trades. Frank enjoyed watching all sports but especially watching his grandchildren in their sport activities. When not spending time with family, you could find him at the movies or at the casino.
Frank was known by many but especially loved by his significant other of 33 years, Angie Flores. He was a loving father to Christina Lujan, Frank Delgadillo and Stacy (Shelley)Delgadillo. Grandfather of 6. Great-grandfather of 5. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carmen, brothers Joe and Lawrence Delgadillo. Survived by sister, Rosie (Robert) Jimenez, brother Richard (Susan) Delgadillo.
With regret, due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate family only. A memorial to celebrate Franks life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support, especially prayers during these difficult times. Bermans Flowers in Kingsburg is handling the floral arrangements. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Delgadillo Family.
