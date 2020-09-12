Frank Carreiro passed away on Sept. 9th at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72.
Born on June 12, 1948 to Frank and Vera Carreiro from Riverdale
Frank was raised and educated in the Kerman and Riverdale area and was very involved in FFA being a past Chapter President. After graduating from Riverdale High, Frank married the love of his life Inez Pimentel and together with their 2 sons built a wonderful and adventurous life!!
Frank made many friends along the way by being involved in many Clubs and Committees: Member and past Pres. of Hanford Sunset Rotary and the Selma Rotary. Member and Past president of S. T. Hall Riverdale, Member and Past Pres. Of Laton Our Lady of Fatima, Member of St. Anthony of Hanford, Member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA) Member of Kings Country Club of almost 20 years. Volunteer Bingo Caller at the Senior Center in Hanford, Volunteer at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford until his illness, Volunteer for the Annual MacCarthy St. Brigids BBQ Church Dinner. Belongs to St. Brigids Catholic Church and Shrine of OLF in Laton. Member of a KOA camping club while living in the Bay Area.
Frank loved to fish, hunt, play sueca (Portuguese card game) and of course golf with many of his friends.
Preceded in death by his Dad, Frank Sr. from Riverdale, his brother Dave and nephew David Carreiro from Atascadero.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Inez Carreiro of almost 53 years. His sons Shane (Sue) Carreiro and Shawn (Stephanie) Carreiro. His grandchildren Danielle and Shane Jake Carreiro, Nick Schiff and Seth Carreiro. His mom Vera Carreiro and Sister Ginny (Steve) Sanchez from Riverdale. His God children John H. Pimentel, Marc Pimentel, Cheryl Carreiro, Isabel Blaeser & Tiffany Castro. Many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended families that were very dear to him.
Frank was employed in advertising most of his adult life and retired from the Hanford Sentinel in 2010.
Services for Frank are pending.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
