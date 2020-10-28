On Monday, October 19, 2020, Francisco Rubio Lopez passed away at the age of 81 of natural causes. Francisco was born in Rio Hondo, TX on October 10, 1939 to Dionicio and Guadalupe Lopez.
He came to California in 1969 and married Betty Rodriguez his wife of 45 years on December 31, 1974.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Liz, Geraldine, Beckie, and Amanda, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
