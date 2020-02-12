Francis Burgess

Dr. Burgess was born in Arcata, California on June 26, 1929 to Graham and Elizabeth Burgess. He graduated from the College of the Redwoods before entering the Navy where he served in Korea and Japan. He subsequently married the love of his life, whom he has known since fourth grade, Margery Fulton. Together they began a journey that started with Veterinary School at UC Davis during which all three of their children were born. After graduation in 1961 he worked for veterinary practices in Merced, Lancaster, and Bakersfield before purchasing Hanford Veterinary Hospital where he practiced from 1965 until his retirement in 1995 with Margery working alongside him as his office manager. After retirement, he and Margery were difficult to track down as they were frequently traveling with friends in their GMC motorhome with travels taking them throughout the United States, Alaska, New Zealand, Canada, and Alaska. No matter where their grandchildren were located, they were always part of their travel itinerary. Re-tirement also allowed him to pursue his passions for duck hunting, wildlife management and conservation, photography, and reading with a wide range of interests from Michael Connelly to presidential autobiographies and anthropological studies.