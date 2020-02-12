G. Francis Burgess
June 26, 1929 - February 9, 2020
G. Francis Burgess, a long-time resident of Hanford, CA and retired veterinarian died peacefully in his home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with a brain tumor.
Dr. Burgess was born in Arcata, California on June 26, 1929 to Graham and Elizabeth Burgess. He graduated from the College of the Redwoods before entering the Navy where he served in Korea and Japan. He subsequently married the love of his life, whom he has known since fourth grade, Margery Fulton. Together they began a journey that started with Veterinary School at UC Davis during which all three of their children were born. After graduation in 1961 he worked for veterinary practices in Merced, Lancaster, and Bakersfield before purchasing Hanford Veterinary Hospital where he practiced from 1965 until his retirement in 1995 with Margery working alongside him as his office manager. After retirement, he and Margery were difficult to track down as they were frequently traveling with friends in their GMC motorhome with travels taking them throughout the United States, Alaska, New Zealand, Canada, and Alaska. No matter where their grandchildren were located, they were always part of their travel itinerary. Re-tirement also allowed him to pursue his passions for duck hunting, wildlife management and conservation, photography, and reading with a wide range of interests from Michael Connelly to presidential autobiographies and anthropological studies.
It was always sweet and moving to hear either Fran or Marge tell the tale of their courting and romance. They were truly ‘soulmates' and endured many trials and tribulations together up until they were separated by her passing last year. He is survived by his 3 children, Elaine (John) of Helena, MT, James of Visalia, CA, Daniel (Nina) of Crescent City, CA, and his cherished grand-children; Michael, Kenneth, Erik, Christine, Andrea, Natalie, Jaime, Anthony, James, and Ryan. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Shirley Orsinelli, and brother, Desmond Burgess as well as numerous nieces and nephews all of whom admired and loved him beyond measure.
It was inspiring to witness the strength, humor and dignity that marked his journey of combined heartbreak, loss, and physical decline over the past year. We can only hope that we were able to provide the care and comfort that he gave his ‘patients' and their families over the years.
“Pops” was the paterfamilias. He was so much a part of our lives throughout the successes and failures that are part of every generation, that we all feel a squeezing in our chests and a great hole in our souls with his passing. Anyone whose life he touched is a better person for having known him.
Visitation for Francis will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home,100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Chapel with burial at Grangeville Cemetery and a luncheon to celebrate Dad's life to follow.
