Frances Catherine Carvalho, age 98, was born on May 25,1922 in Lanare, California and went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020. Frances 's parents were Mary Pires and Manuel Alves.
Frances attended Riverdale High School and married Joe M. Carvalho on April 9,1939. After raising five children, she went to work as a retail clerk at Mode O'day, Tot and Teen and Kids Closet before retiring in 1987.
Frances was a devout Catholic and attended St. Peter's Church where she was a member of the Altar Society for many years. She was also a member of the Cabrillo Club and was an active member of Lemoore Senior Citizens.
She loved playing bingo at the Fleet Reserve and enjoyed family outings at the Palace. Family was very important to her and monthly family gatherings at the Vineyard Inn were very precious. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren created many fond memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe M. Carvalho, son Richard Carvalho, her sisters Rosie Zubiri and Mary Berberia.
She is survived by her daughters Arlene Dudley, Joanne Robbins (Don) of Lemoore, daughter-in-law Pat Carvalho of Paso Robles and sons Joseph Carvalho (Judy) of Clovis, Stephen Carvalho (Jeanne) of Lemoore, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Easy Living Senior Home for their wonderful care and support of Frances.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 29th at 1:00 P.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Frances memory to Gods Bread Box, P.O. Box 465, Lemoore, CA 93245 or their favorite charity.
