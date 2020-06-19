Forrest Henry Morton
Forrest Henry Morton

Forrest Henry Morton

December 6, 1929 – June 4, 2020

Forrest Henry Morton, 90, of Lemoore, Formerly of Stratford, passed away June 4th. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 1:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

