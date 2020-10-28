Floyd Neal Powell Sr., husband, father, grandfather, ultimate car guy, fixer of everything, died October 16, 2020 in Hanford, CA.
He was a mans man when it came to professions. He owned his own business, Powell Parts & Services, in Kerrville, TX. He was a mechanic, a semi-truck driver, and a tow truck driver for Pacific Towing. He also worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe for 14 years until he retired in 2017 when he began working on whatever he wanted to full time. He spent most of that time at the shop he shared for the past 11 years with his friend Brad Westmoreland.
He was born on September 30, 1955 in Emporia Kansas to Norma Jean and Darrell Floyd Powell. He grew up with one younger brother Bradley Alan Powell. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Ann Albin on May 21st, 1983. He had one son, Floyd Neal Powell Jr., one daughter-in-law Andrea Elizabeth Powell, and two grandchildren, Ava Elizabeth Powell and Floyd Neal Powell III Finn.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 am at Glad Tidings Church, 750 E. Grangeville Blvd Hanford. If you would like to make a donation in Neals memory you may do so to Glad Tidings Church where he attended for over 30 years.
