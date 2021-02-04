You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd Charles Olsen
0 entries

Floyd Charles Olsen

November 20, 1943 -December 30, 2020

  • 0
Olsen f.jpg

Floyd Charles Olsen passed away on December 30, 2020 in Visalia, California after a long, courageous battle with health problems related to back pain.

Chuck was born on November 20, 1943 to Floyd and Darlene Olsen. He grew up in Selma and graduated from Selma High School before going on to graduate from Fresno State with a degree in Viticulture. His first job was as a Grower Representative with Ernest and Julio Gallo. In 1971, Chuck's uncle called to let him know he was needed on the ranch in Orange Cove. It was here that Chuck found his passion! For years, Chuck worked tirelessly to promote his oranges, Grapes and Tree Fruit and was always proud of the success he built at Cecelia Orchards. Because of his dynamic ways, Chuck built a loyal customer base, created relationships with his customers both domestically and overseas, and fostered friendships that lasted a lifetime. After leaving the ranch in 1987, he opened The Chuck Olsen Company and his children both joined him in this endeavor after graduating from college. Working with his children in an industry that he loved was a dream come true for Chuck! His son, Jeff, and son-in-law, Tom, still work for the company and are very proud to carry on Chucks legacy.

Chuck met the love of his life, Mary, at the age of 16 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. Chuck spent his life doing what he loved - golfing, team roping, snow skiing, driving fast cars , spending time on the Central Coast and best of all, loving his family. He could never get enough hugs and kisses when family would walk through his door. He believed and would often say “you are nothing without your family and friends” and “We are nothing without our Integrity” and he lived these words to the fullest!!

Chuck was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and the Scottish Rite. Also an Honorary Member of the “Los Charros” Rancheros Visitadores and a Gold Card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assn.

Cherishing his memory are his wife, Mary, son Jeff Olsen and wife Alison, daughter Marti Salisbury and husband Tom, and grandchildren Cate, Sara and Will Salisbury, and Ella and Buddy Olsen.

Chuck's greatest love and joy in life came not from possessions but from his family and loving wife, Mary. We will miss you, Papa, and the scent of your cologne that was uniquely you...

Those we love don't go awaythey walk beside us every day?

In honor of Chucks memory, donations can be made to:

The Shriner's Hospital for Children:

PO Box 86376

Orlando,Fla 32886 or call

844-739-0849

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News