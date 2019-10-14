Floy W. Miller
August 23, 1937 – October 8, 2019
Floy Wayne Miller, of Hanford, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 82. Floy was born August 23, 1937 in Erick, Oklahoma to Omer and Eva Miller. His family moved to California when he was 2 years old. He attended elementary school here, graduated from Hanford High School and College of the Sequoias. He proudly served his country for 6 years in the National Guard.
Floy married Marjorie Ross on August 8, 1959. He retired from Safeway Milk Plant after 35 years of service, never missing a day of work. In his leisure time, he was very involved with his family and Little League Baseball.
Floy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marjorie, his sons Stephen Miller and David Miller; his daughter Amy Miller; daughter-in-law Denette Miller; granddaughter Taylor Miller and grandson Justin Miller.
Private graveside services will be held.
