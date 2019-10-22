Florentino (Tino) Lopez
August 18, 1925 – October 16, 2019
Florentino (Tino) Lopez, a longtime resident of Hanford, passed away Wed. Oct 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tino was born Aug 18, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to Florentino and Maria Lopez. He served his country during World War II in the Navy receiving commendations from both President Harry S. Truman and the Secretary of the Navy, James Forrestal. He retired from Safeway Milk Department after 31 years.
Tino was a man with strong family values. He was the oldest of 6 children and took on the responsibility of being the eldest, working hard to help provide for the family. His future wife Jessie was a family friend and their love of dancing is what brought them together. Tino loved to dance and was so very good at it. He was a smooth dancer and everyone loved watching the two of them on the dance floor. Tino was a wonderful, happy, funny Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He loved to sing, dance and never was too busy to play board games, with his children and then Grandchildren. Besides his love of his family Tino loved sports especially the Dodgers. Win or lose he was a devoted fan. He loved watching sports on TV...Baseball, Football, or Golf. He also enjoyed his time coaching little league. After coaching a few years with his friend Wayne Miller, he was able to coach his Grandson Donnie with his son-in-law Donald. But his coaching didn't stop there. He also coached a Men's team made up of his co-workers and friends from Safeway Milk Department. They may not have been the best team but a lot of laughs which made for many good memories.
His favorite times were watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at any type of events. He was always cheering them for them all with his very loud voice...Little League, Soccer, Cross Country, Paint Ball, Awards Assemblies and Ballet performances....everyone knew Dad or Grandpa was there. He was so proud of his family.
He was a great man that always put his family's wants and needs before his own. He is loved and will be missed.
Tino is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessie Lopez and his children; son, Anthony Lopez and wife Donna, daughter Marie Oliveira and husband Donald, son Robert Lopez and Cyndy Montano. He leaves his beloved grandchildren; Donnie Oliveira and Janelle Fitzpatrick, Jason and Lori Lopez, Jared and Angie Oliveira, Megan Dyer, Rob Lopez and great-grandchildren;
Logan, Seth, Francesca, Oscar, Max, Robert, Jake and Luke. Also surviving are his siblings; brother Lalo Lopez and wife Connie, and sister Rosie Luna and husband Richard. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jess Lopez, Raul Lopez and sister Alice Sanchez
Private services were held. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
