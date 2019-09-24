{{featured_button_text}}

Florence Ann (Prince) Webster

December 10, 1930- September 12, 2019

Flo passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. She was born at home in Startford California on December 10, 1930.

A viewing was held on September 17, 2019. Graveside services was held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, CA.

