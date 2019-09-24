Florence Ann (Prince) Webster
December 10, 1930- September 12, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Flo passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. She was born at home in Startford California on December 10, 1930.
A viewing was held on September 17, 2019. Graveside services was held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.