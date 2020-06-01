Flora Flora Todd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flora Lorene (Hanshew) Todd

July 12, 1928-May 17, 2020

Flora Lorene (Hanshew) Todd was born in Washita, Arkansas, July 12th, 1928 and passed peacefully from this earth to her home above on May 17th at the age of 91. A long time resident of Corcoran and Hanford, she was most widely known as Lorene. She is survived by her brothers, Dean, John and Larry Hanshew, sons Gary, Everette, Ralph and Michael Todd, daughter Sheila Stumbaugh, 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. A loving mother and servant to many, she cared deeply for everyone she came to know.

Jesus Christ was her personal friend whom she adored and spent time in prayer with. She was a reflection of God's goodness and hospitality.

Preceded in death by one son Daniel B. Todd, brother Ernie Hanshew & sisters Okema Walls & Naomi Damron, and parents Quinton & Pearl Hanshew

From GOD SAW YOU GETTING TIRED with anonymous Addition

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be

He put His arms around you and whispered “Come to Me.”

With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you fade away,