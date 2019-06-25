{{featured_button_text}}
Flora Ella (Smart) Jump

November 26, 1929-June 7, 2019

Flora Ella (Smart) Jump, 89, was born in Denmark, AK to Odalene (Hays) Smart and Claude (Jones) Smart. She peacefully passed away in Kingsburg, CA on June 7, 2019. Florella attended Traver Elementary School and Kingsburg High School. She happily spent nearly 50 years doing seasonal work at Del Monte cannery. She was disappointed when her health forced her to retire in the mid 1990's. She spent her retirement years enjoying time with her family and her beloved dog “Pugsly.”

Florella was preceded in death by her son Mark Jump, and her sisters Sandra Avedisian and Billie Mae McNail. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Wells and her husband Dwayne; her granddaughter Stacey Eggman and her husband Michael; granddaughter Ashlie Tamez and her husband Alonzo; daughter in law Elizabeth Jump; grandsons Jonathan and AJ Jump; her three great granddaughters, Hanalei and Saylor Eggman, and Skyah Tamez; and her niece Stephanie Avedisian whom she loved as her own daughter.

Florella's family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at the Kingsburg Care Center for their excellent care and the wonderful friendships formed over the last five years.

Friends and family are invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” June 29th at 11:00 AM at the Spike and Rail restaurant in Selma, CA. We would love to hear any stories and remembrances that you would like to share.

Celebrate
the life of: Flora Ella (Smart) Jump
