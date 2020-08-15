You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firmino M. Ormonde
0 entries

Firmino M. Ormonde

  • 0
firmino ormonde photo.jpg
Firmino M. Ormonde
March 14, 1926 August 8, 2020

Firmino Martin Ormonde of Hanford, California passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Hanford. He was 94 years old. Firmino was born March 14, 1926 in Tulare, California. He was the son of Portuguese immigrants. He served his country in the United States Naval Reserve during WWII as a Seaman First Class. He was a diary worker for most of his life. He and his wife Helena Silveira Ormonde made their home in Hanford. Firmino enjoyed woodworking, among other hobbies. He especially loved playing dominoes & cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Firmino is survived by his wife, Helena Silveira Ormonde, his sons; Gary, Ron, Chris, Allen and Brian Ormonde. Also surviving is his brother Melvin Ormonde, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 sisters-in-law, 7 nephews and 2 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Maria Ormonde and his sister Ernestine Parreira.

Visitation for Firmino will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A Rosary will take place at 6:00 pm also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required when attending all services.
To plant a tree in memory of Firmino Ormonde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News