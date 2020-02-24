Filiberto Carlos Sarco Jr
March 9, 1934-February 20, 2020
Filiberto Carlos Sarco Jr, passed away on February 20th at home surrounded with loved ones. Chuck, was born on March 09 1934, and lived in Hanford all of his life. Many knew him as Chuck, Carlos or Charlie. Although he answered to "Leroy, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and Uncle Chuck. He attended Pioneer Elementary School and then went on to graduating from Hanford High in 1953. He grew up farming for his family on the Sarco Ranch, till he attended tech school for air conditioning. He was a member of the JC, Knights of Cloumbus and Served in the National Guard.
His bother Larry Sarco and him co-owned and ran the Armona Club together till Chuck married and went to work for the County. There he worked several years then went on to be head of maintenance at KCOE where he then retired.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed taking photos of nature, watching old cowboy movies and shows and enjoyed playing poker and shooting pool while sipping on some Scotch.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and father Conception and Filiberto Sarco Sr. His daughter Stephanie Sarco, 3 sisters Nettie Thompson, Olivia Reynoso and Paula Guzman. His Niece Laura Guzman Magill.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 40 years Kathy, two sons, Kevin Sarco, Filiberto Sarco III "Bert" and his wife Beccy. His daughter Danielle Sarco and husband John. His bother Larry Sarco and wife Felice. He has 5 grandchildren Connor, Alyssa, Allie, Sawyer and baby Lucas.
Viewing will be on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 5-7, in Selma at Farwell.
Another viewing will be held at Immaculate Heart Church on Thursday February 27, 2020. From 9am-11am, with services following. The Sarco family would like to thank everyone and the community for their love and support.
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
10355 Hanford-Armona Road
Hanford, CA 93230
11:00AM
10355 Hanford-Armona Road
Hanford, CA 93230
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.