Filiberto Carlos Sarco Jr

March 9, 1934-February 20, 2020

Filiberto Carlos Sarco Jr, passed away on February 20th at home surrounded with loved ones. Chuck, was born on March 09 1934, and lived in Hanford all of his life. Many knew him as Chuck, Carlos or Charlie. Although he answered to "Leroy, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and Uncle Chuck. He attended Pioneer Elementary School and then went on to graduating from Hanford High in 1953. He grew up farming for his family on the Sarco Ranch, till he attended tech school for air conditioning. He was a member of the JC, Knights of Cloumbus and Served in the National Guard.

His bother Larry Sarco and him co-owned and ran the Armona Club together till Chuck married and went to work for the County. There he worked several years then went on to be head of maintenance at KCOE where he then retired.

He enjoyed taking photos of nature, watching old cowboy movies and shows and enjoyed playing poker and shooting pool while sipping on some Scotch.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and father Conception and Filiberto Sarco Sr. His daughter Stephanie Sarco, 3 sisters Nettie Thompson, Olivia Reynoso and Paula Guzman. His Niece Laura Guzman Magill.