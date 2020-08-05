Fernando Puga Bonilla
March 1, 1951-July 28,2020
Fernando Puga Bonilla was born March 1, 1951 in California. He passed away July 28,2020 in Fresno at the age of 69. Fernando was a construction worker for 50 years.
Fernando is survived by his son Fernando Puga Bonilla, Jr and daughter Jocelyn Bonilla, 4 grandchildren Jayde Dominguez, Juliana Dominguez, Fernando Bonilla III and Samuel Bonilla. He is survived numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel from 5 to 8pm with rosary at 7:15pm. Graveside services will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at Corcoran Cemetery District at 9:00AM
