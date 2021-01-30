You have permission to edit this article.
Fernando Cantu
Fernando Cantu

July 26, 1951- January 18, 2021

The world has lost a beautiful person.

Fernando Cantu was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and much more. His memory will live on by his wife Elizabeth Cantu, his sons Fabian Cantu, Fernando Jr. Cantu and daughter Felicia Sandoval.

He will also be missed by his three stepdaughters, Rachel Rodriguez, Rubie Torres and Annabel Torres.

