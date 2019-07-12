{{featured_button_text}}

Exie B. Hamilton

September 4, 1922 – July 11, 2019

Exie B. Hamilton, 96, of Lemoore passed away July 11th. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Church of God in Christ in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

