Evelyne Virginia Creson (Smith)

Evelyne walked through the pearly gates on February 24, 2021. She can be seen strolling down the streets of gold seeking her father, Connie Allen Smith and mother, Gladys as her brother, Henry runs to greet and welcome her home.
Evelyne married a young sailor Jack V. Creson Sr. in October 1957. Little did she know playing house as a child would come in handy one day. She made their home in many states along with a number of addresses as a Navy wife. Along that journey she had two sons, Jack Creson Jr. (Heidi), and Greg Creson (Patti). Together they blessed her with eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Aaron Card (Tiffany) Chaundra Olsen (Neal) Jayson Kirk (Kristen) Allie Mattioli, Jay Mattioli (Rayna) Courtnee Mattioli, Alexis Creson, and Savana Creson. Great grandkids Madisen, Masen, Corey, and Rylie. She is survived by her sister Marie Serum along with many nieces and nephews.
Evelyne never met a thrift store she couldnt pass up, where she might be hidden in the book section for hours looking for a late night read, rummaging through the patterns looking for her next sewing project or finding a hidden antique she was willing to scrape the rust off of. Her talent of cooking was passed along to her two little sous chefs Jack and Greg where they spent many hours in a kitchen baking, cooking and of course frying given she was from the South. Give Evelyne a needle, thread and a piece of cloth and she could sew a garment fit for three wise men who might show up to hear her angelic soprano voice singing in the church choir.
Evelyne was a giving person, who would whip up a dish for a potluck, baby sit a child, sew or iron for a person in need, cook dinner for an entire football team or be found in the concession stand working for a little league game. All you had to do was ask for a helping hand and she was there.
Evelyne will be laid to rest in her beloved South where her roots ran deep, in a private ceremony with her family.
“When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be”
