Evelyn (DeRose) Vorburger

Born June 29, 1943 in Hanford to Alfred and Vera DeRose and passed June 2, 2020 in Beverley Hills, Florida. Evelyn was a graduate of Hanford High School in 1961 then continued her education at San Jose State College. She married and moved to San Diego where she spent the majority of her life. Evelyn loved the beach and in her younger days spent many hours playing beach volleyball with her friends. She also looked forward to the annual family camping trips to Yosemite. Evelyn retired then spent several years in Phoenix, Arizona. At her 50th year high school class reunion she rekindled her relationship with an old high school crush, Bruce Huneke. Evelyn and Bruce became a couple and then together they moved to Florida. Bruce and Evelyn both had children in Florida so this gave them more time to visit with the kids and grandchildren. They did some traveling in a motor home and spent time camping with the kids. They would travel back to Hanford to visit family and friends as well as to the Huneke family home in Cayucos and trips to Mexico.