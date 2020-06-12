Evelyn (DeRose) Vorburger
June 29, 1943-June 2, 2020
Born June 29, 1943 in Hanford to Alfred and Vera DeRose and passed June 2, 2020 in Beverley Hills, Florida. Evelyn was a graduate of Hanford High School in 1961 then continued her education at San Jose State College. She married and moved to San Diego where she spent the majority of her life. Evelyn loved the beach and in her younger days spent many hours playing beach volleyball with her friends. She also looked forward to the annual family camping trips to Yosemite. Evelyn retired then spent several years in Phoenix, Arizona. At her 50th year high school class reunion she rekindled her relationship with an old high school crush, Bruce Huneke. Evelyn and Bruce became a couple and then together they moved to Florida. Bruce and Evelyn both had children in Florida so this gave them more time to visit with the kids and grandchildren. They did some traveling in a motor home and spent time camping with the kids. They would travel back to Hanford to visit family and friends as well as to the Huneke family home in Cayucos and trips to Mexico.
For the past two years Evelyn has been battling cancer and finally lost the brave fight on June 2nd. She will be missed by her family and friends and remembered too by her “DIVA” sisters.
Evelyn is survived by her partner, Bruce Huneke, her children Michael (Jenny) of Jacksonville, Florida, Stephen (Theresa) of Land O Lakes, Florida, Jessica O'Connor (Kevin) of Santee, California and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Al of Atascadero, Anthony (Angie) of Tulare, Stephen (Diane) of Arroyo Grande and sister Kathy (Richard) Rose of Hanford and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family services will be held in Florida and in the future, a celebration of life and interment in Calvary Cemetery in Hanford. Date is not known at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.