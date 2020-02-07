Evelyn Davis

May 1, 1957-February 5, 2020

Passed away February 5, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA Lynn was the daughter of Joseph Westmoreland and Erline Tallon in Hanford, CA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She recieved her GED from Hanford High School. Evelyn was married to Charles Davis in June 2020. She was known to be a homemaker, making special crafts and sewing for her family and friends.

Lynn was a crafty woman and loved to create things for her loved ones. She would go out and always found a friendly face at the grocery store. Often talking to many on her outings, she often found the best in all she came across.

She is proceeded in death by her father Joseph, mother Erline, brother Jack and step daughter Marvena.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband Charles, her daughter Jesica, son in law Jason, Grandson Zachary. Step son Ranadall, daughter in law Tracey, grandson Jason.S tep son James grandchildren Jeremiah, Daniel and Jamie. Step son Michael, daughter in law Merlene, grand children Tina and Kara. Sister Jolene and Brothers Ronnie, Joseph and Rusty.

Lynn's services will be held February 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Greenlawn NE Cemetery. 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield. Graveside services only.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.